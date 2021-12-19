Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Her First Birthday With Hubby Vicky Jain After Their Nuptials

Ankita Lokhande recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 in an elegant ceremony. Now, the Pavitra Rishta actress is celebrating her 37th birthday today (December 19). Several pictures and videos from her midnight birthday celebrations have made their way on social media.

Ankita is seen taking part in a cake-cutting ceremony with her hubby, family and friends singing 'happy birthday' song. The actress shared a glimpse of her celebrations on her IG stories and we see her cutting a pinata cake with a chocolate dome that had 'Mrs Jain' written on it. Check out the post below:

This is Ankita’s first birthday following her wedding and on the special occasion, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a splendidly romantic picture. He wished her and wrote, “Happy b'day Mrs Jain” in the caption. Ankita replied to this and wrote, "Thank you so much Mr. Jain" in the comments section. Take a look!

Ankita and Vicky’s lavish wedding took place in Mumbai and was preceded by a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night. Many friends of the couple from the industry including Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia and Ekta Kapoor graced their celebrations.

The couple’s wedding attire was designed by Manish Malhotra and looked absolutely beautiful throughout the celebrations. On December 16, the newlyweds made their first public appearance outside Vicky's Mumbai residence and looked absolutely stunning together. Ankita wore a purple lehariya saree and was seen sporting sindoor and a diamond-studded mangalsutra.