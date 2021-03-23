Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Gave Up On Big Films & Wanted To Marry Sushant; Realised Her Value After Break-Up

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput became household names with their roles of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The duo had dated for six years, but parted ways in 2016 and had moved on in their lives. Post Sushant's death, Ankita opened up about her break-up with the actor. Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed how she rejected big films like Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani as she wanted to marry Sushant. But post break-up, she realised her value.

Ankita said that she is not blaming anyone but he made his choice clear and chose career. She added that she was completely lost back then, and is grateful to God that she came out of that phase. The actress further added that she was not in a state of mind to even work and was at home, lying on her bed, without talking to anyone for more than two years. She felt that her life was finished after Sushant left her as she went through immense grief and sadness.

Ankita said, "When I met Shah Rukh Khan sir in Macau with Sushant, he promised to give me the best part. However, at the back of my mind I didn't want it to work out. For me, I wanted the best for Sushant, I wanted to build my man and quietly supported him for long. Only after my breakup, I realised that I too have my individuality, and I need to work on myself and work for myself."

She also added that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had warned her that she would regret not doing Bajirao Mastani. When he was keen on getting her on board, Ankita told him, "Mujhe shaadi karni hai (I want to get married)." She even said that Varun Dhawan had called her for Badlapur but she refused saying that she was happy with Pavitra Rishta.

She further said, "I have no regrets. To be honest as my priority was something else back then. Also, I did not know how to balance career and personal life. Now I do and I keep telling everyone that you should know how to maintain both well separately. Don't let yourself get lost. I started giving up on everything that was important to me. Now I am working my best towards creating that balance."

The Pavitra Rishta actress said that although Sushant is gone, she is still close to his family as she wants to take care of them. She said that she has always maintained her contact with them over all these years and likes to keep her people close and added that she doesn't let go of her relationships.

