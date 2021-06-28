Ankita Lokhande On Rumours Of Her Participating In Bigg Boss 15: People Have Been Quick To Send Me Hatred

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines ever since the previous season ended. There have been several rumours regarding the upcoming season. It is being said that many popular celebrities have been approached for the show. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made by either the makers or celebrities. Latest rumours suggested that Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande will be participating in the show.

Since many media portals have been reporting about her participation, Ankita has finally broken her silence. The actress took to her social media accounts and called the rumours baseless.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a note that read as, "It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something that I'm not even a part off." (sic) She captioned the post with folded hands emoji.

Many of them were happy that the actress is not a part of the show and she finally silenced the rumours. A user commented on her Instagram post, "Thanks for clarifying baby. I know you won't ever accept an offer like that. You always kept your pride above anything else. More and more power to you. People judge very easily these days. We can't do anything about it. They blindly follow what's written in the media. They forget how this stupid media channels destroyed his mental peace as well. More and more power to you. @lokhandeankita ❤️❤️❤️," another user wrote, "😢that's sad.. Ppl r too fast to judge."

A few others even suggested her not to participate in the reality show ever. A user commented on her Twitter post, "Ankita don't go in Big Boss. That show is useless and a fish market show that to many claims of sexual assualt has been spoken up by actors themselves. Atleast you being ex -gf of Sushant Singh Rajput keep yourself in a good way not like Bollywood female actors."

Another user wrote, "Plz don't participate bb i literally hate this show i love you but some of your attitude I started hated you... To plz mere ya apne fans ke dil me apne liye nafrat mat grow karne do and plz stand with us🙏🙏🙏plz with love ssrians ❤."

(Social media posts are not edited)