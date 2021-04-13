Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Urvashi Dholakia And Other TV Celebs Wish Fans Happy Gudi Padwa

The spring festival of Gudi Padwa is being celebrated today on April 13. The auspicious occasion is being celebrated in a low-key affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic this year. However, several TV celebs took to social media to wish their fan whilst sharing glimpses from their celebrations at home.

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande celebrated the festival in a traditional manner by performing puja on the Gudi hoisted in her balcony. The actress donned a pretty pink nauvari sari and paired it with traditional jewellery including the Maharashtrian nath. She looked beautiful in her festive look and had her hair styled in a bun and gajra wrapped around it. Ankita shared a video from the celebrations and penned a poem in Marathi whilst wishing her fans a happy new year. Take a look!

New couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also celebrated the festival first after going public with their relationship. Rahul shared a video on his social media where we see the couple dressed in traditional attire as they decorate their house. Rahul wrote in his caption, "Happy Gudipadwa Happy Navratri Happy Baisakhi & Happy Vishnu to everyone (sic).”

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia wished her fans on her Instagram. The actress shared a few pictures dressed in festive colours and wrote, “Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Navratri, Ugadi, Poila Baisakh, Chetichand..different celebrations but same festive spirit! I wish the happiest of New Years to everyone 🤗”

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid wished his fans and prayed for everyone’s well being in his social media post. The actor wrote, “Happy Holy Baisakhi, 🌙 and solar New Year🌾🌾on this auspicious day let’s we all pray for Love, Peace, prosperity and well-being 🤲🏼🌹”

Himanshu Malhotra shared a few pictures of his wife and actress Amruta Khanvilkar celebrating the festival. He wished his followers a Happy Navaratri and Gudi Padwa in Hindi. Check out the post below:

