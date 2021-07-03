Ankita Lokhande Scolds A Shutterbug After He Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput’s Name

Actress Ankita Lokhande is currently gearing up for Pavitra Rishta 2, which is being created by Ekta Kapoor. For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh will reportedly be featured opposite the diva in the show. Well, Pavitra Rishta 2 has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses, and fans can't wait to witness the Manav-Archana's love story again with a new touch.

Amidst all, Ankita Lokhande was recently spotted outside a grocery shop in Mumbai. The shutterbugs clicked many photos and videos of the actress outside the shop. After that, she had a brief interaction with the paparazzi. Amidst the conversation with the media, a cameraperson said that he is very excited about Pavitra Rishta 2. Interestingly, Ankita too expressed her excitement for the upcoming show. However, she got miffed with the shutterbug when he mentioned her actor-ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's name.

The photographer said that he would miss watching late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the series. To his statement, Ankita Lokhande replied, "Chotu bade ho jao (Chotu, grow up)." Well, she indeed scolded the photographer and then left the place in her swanky car.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput for 6 years. After a breakup, Ankita and Sushant remained good friends, however, the actress got a shock after learning about his demise in June 2020. Let us tell you, Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. Ever since his demise, the Pavitra Rishta actress didn't miss any chance to remember him in her prayers.

Ankita is currently dating Vicky Jain. The couple is planning to tie the knot soon. Talking about her career, the actress has worked in several shows like Pavitra Rishta, Comedy Circus and so on. Ankita Lokhande has also featured in movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.