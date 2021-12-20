Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpse Of Her Griha Pravesh Ceremony With Hubby Vicky Jain At Their New House - Watch

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande recently tied the knot with her beau Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. Since then, the actress has been sharing many pictures and videos from her wedding festivities on her social media handles. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a video from her griha pravesh ceremony that took place at the couple’s new house.

The video shows the actress receiving a warm welcome from her in-laws and the newlyweds also perform a small puja at their new adobe. Ankita wore a beautiful blue saree and was seen sporting sindoor and a diamond-studded mangalsutra. Vicky, on the other hand, was dressed in a white shirt and black pants.

Shaheer Sheikh, Charu Asopa, Kishwer Merchant - TV Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood In 2021

Ankita and Vicky dip their hands in a plate full of turmeric paste. They then proceed to make palm impressions on a wall. Later, Vicky bends down and places the plate on the floor for Ankita to put her feet in the turmeric paste and make foot impressions whilst entering the house. The couple is also seen taking blessings of the elders by touching their feet.

Ankita shared the video and wrote in the caption, "New beginning's with Mr. Jain and family @jainvick #anvikihani #grahpravesh." Take a look!

The past weekend, Ankita also celebrated her first birthday after her marriage with Vicky. The actress, who turned 37 on December 19, shared several pictures and videos from her midnight birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories.

Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Her First Birthday With Hubby Vicky Jain After Their Nuptials

She then followed it up by posting a bunch of photos with hubby Vicky Jain on Monday with the following caption: "Oh yea it was a very special and happy birthday for me. Thanku each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani." Check out the post below: