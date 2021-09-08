Ankita Lokhande Shares Pics From Ganpati Event; Her Cryptic Post Make Fans Wonder If She's Missing Sushant!

Ankita Lokhande became a household name with her role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta. The actress' jodi with Sushant Singh Rajput, who had played Manav in the show was loved by fans. Post Sushant's demise, Ekta Kapoor had announced about Pavitra Rishta 2.

Finally, the actors have started shooting for the show and Archana will be reprising the role of Archana while Shaheer Sheikh will be taking forward Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy as Manav. Recently, Ankita shared a cryptic note by posting pictures from Ganpati event which made fans wonder if she is missing her ex co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita became nostalgic and wished to go back in time. She revealed that this time, she will be performing solo at the event.

She wrote, "Somedays I wish I could go back in life not to change anything but to feel few things twice . Feels nostalgic and gr8 I m back where I started from ( my roots / my home away home ) my PAVITRA RISHTA set . Seeking blessings and performing alone this time for my Bappa #pavitrarishta ganpati event."

Lions Gold Awards 2021 Winners List: Shaheer Sheikh, Ishk Par Zor Nahi's Rajat, Param & Others Win Big

Shaheer Sheikh Reveals Why He Decided To Play Manav In Pavitra Rishta 2.0; Says No One Can Replace Sushant

The Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress looked beautiful in a white sequinned saree. While many of her friends from the industry loved her look and praised her, fans thought that she is missing Sushant. Take a look at a few messages.

Celebs Comments:

Ekta Kapoor: ❤️❤️❤️archanaaaaaa.

Himanshu Malhotra: Beautiful ❤️.

Ashita Dhawan: U deserve nothing but the best ❤️.

Fans Comments:

Nikita_sharma_018: Miss you SSR ❤️❤️.

Srishtikulkarni.sk: U look great Ankita ❤️ Best Wishes God bless You. More power to U 😘🕉️

Ananyaanusaya5: Missing Sushant.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 will be premiered on September 15 on OTT platform Zee5. The makers had revealed the promo of the show and fans loved it, but missed their Manav aka Sushant Singh Rajput.