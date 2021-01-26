Ankita Lokhande, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai And Other TV Celebs Wish Fans On Republic Day 2021

The 72nd Republic Day is being celebrated today with a lot of zeal across the nation. The auspicious day is when the constitution of the nation came into effect in the year 1950. Many television stars took to their social media to wish fans a happy Republic day.

Ankita Lokhande shared a video about our constitution and wrote, “Republic Day Of India, It honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic. Happy Republic Day 🙏🏻 jai hind Jai Bharat 🇮🇳#proudindian”

Jay Bhanushali shared a picture with wife Mahhi Vij from the Wagah border and wrote, “Don’t ask the world what is our story, our identity is just that we are all Indians. Happy Republic Day! #happyrepublicday #wagahborder #attariborder #amritsar #loc @mahhivij #mahhivij”

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai tweeted, "Today we celebrate an #AatmaNirbharBharat a Nation with vibrant diversity and extreme confidence. Here’s wishing all my fellow Indians a very Happy 72nd Republic Day! #JaiHind"

BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also wished his fans by tweeting, "#HappyRepublicDay2021 to all Indians .... did you guys know that the Indian constitution is the longest in the world with 448 articles and 12 schedules ..."

Kavita Kaushik wished everyone by sharing a picture of her flag hoisting and wrote, "Happy Republic day all, from the snow clad mountains that have the warmth of patriotism today."

Gautam Rode shared a picture with wife Pankhuri Awasthy celebrating Republic Day and wrote, "A day to be remembered and be proud of always! Happy #RepublicDay to all. Jai Hind."

Karanvir Bohra shared an adorable picture with his twin daughters, where they are all seen holding the Indian flag with joy and pride. The actor wrote, “A very #happyrepublic day 🇮🇳🙏🏽 @twinbabydiaries”

Krystle D'Souza shared a beautiful picture with her mother and is seen holding the tricolour as she wished everyone a 'Happy Republic Day'.

Besides Krystle, Arjun Bijlani, Jasmin Bhasin, Siddharth Nigam and Salman Yusuf Khan also wished their fans on Republic Day. Take a look!

