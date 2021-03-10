Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Jennifer Winget, Abhijeet Sawant Approached For Bigg Boss 15?

In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan announced that he will be hosting Bigg Boss 15, in which commoners can also participate to compete for the trophy along with the celebrities. The audition process for the commoners has already begun on VOOT App. On the other hand, the makers are approaching renowned television celebrities for Bigg Boss 15.

A few days ago, reports stated that Naagin fame Adaa Khan was approached to be one of the celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 15. The makers are trying their best to convince her to be a part of the show, but the actress has not yet given any confirmation for the same. After her, the Bigg Boss 15 makers have reportedly approached the Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande, Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash, Indian Idol Season 1 winner- singer Abhijeet Sawant, actor Nikitin Dheer, Beyhadh fame Jennifer Winget and many others.

A Telly Chakkar report states that the channel is already in talks with these celebrities, and working hard to get their final approval for the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The celebrities mentioned in the report enjoy immense fan-following.

Ankita Lokhande shot to fame with her show opposite late actor and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, the actress shot to fame with her show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Swaragini. She had also featured in one of the most controversial shows on Indian television, Pehredaar Piya Ki. The actress has participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as well.

Nikitin Dheer has worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in films like Ready, Dabanng 2 and Chennai Express. He is married to popular TV actress Kratika Sengar. Abhijeet Sawant is the winner of Indian Idol 1, in which Bigg Boss 14's first runner-up Rahul Vaidya had also participated. And lastly, Jennifer Winget doesn't need any introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television, who has featured in popular shows like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Beyhadh 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bepannaah and so on. Well, if these celebs say 'yes' to the show, it would be a delight for fans to see them in Bigg Boss 15 house. What do you think?

