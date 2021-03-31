Ankita Lokhande To Play Archana In Pavitra Rishta 2? Makers To Find New Face For SSR’s Character Manav

Good News for all the fans of Pavitra Rishta! Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring new season of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande-starrer which will be titled Pavitra Rishta 2. Earlier, the top daily soap producer had recreated her iconic old show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The return of Pavitra Rishta with a new season is indeed big news for fans, as it will be a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who shot to fame with his character Manav Deshmukh.

A report published in Bollywood Bubble states that Ankita Lokhande will return as Archana in the second season. A source close to the development informed the entertainment portal that the pre-production work for Pavitra Rishta 2 has commenced in full swing, and if everything goes well, the makers will begin the shoot for the same soon. Interestingly, makers will be launching a new face for Manav's role played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani in the first season. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Talking about Pavitra Rishta, the show was started in 2009. It starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, while veteran stars like Usha Nadkarni, Savita Prabhune, Priya Marathe, Prarthana Behere, Smita Oak, Pankaj Vishnu, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and many others in pivotal roles. It was last aired on October 25, 2014.

Pavitra Rishta had made Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande big stars on TV. After gaining fame, they tried their luck in films. Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013 and left Pavitra Rishta. On the other hand, after wrapping up Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande made her acting debut with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

