Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Grand Engagement Party: Ankita Gives Dazzling Performance; Guests Have A Blast

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began in full swing with carnival themed mehendi ceremony, post which they hosted a grand engagement party, where they exchanged their rings in the presence of their families and friends. The engagement party was held at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt.

The engagement party was no less than a royal affair. The entrance of venue was magical and was decorated with blue and white lights.



At her engagement ceremony, Ankita looked regal in a heavily embroidered gown with a plunging neckline, exaggerated cape sleeves, and side cut-outs that extended onto the back. On the other hand, Vicky looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Ankita looked dazzling as she performed to 'Love Me Like You Do'. What grabbed more attention was the light effects on her dress that accentuated her act further.

Apart from Ankita, there were beautiful performance by a group of boys, who grooved to Ranveer Singh's 'Tattad Tattad' and 'Mera Wala Dance' songs. Popular singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar also performed at the event.

And coming to the main event! As Ankita and Vicky exchanged rings there was fire works and Sushant Singh Rajput's Raabta song playing in the background. The couple's friends and families too cheered the couple as they got engaged.

The lovebirds celebrated their special moment as they danced to Raabta song. Also, the couple exchanged lovely words for each other.

In his speech, Vicky said that he is an expressive guy and has always showed his love for her in front of the world. On the other hand, Ankita called herself lucky to have him in her life as her life is very easy because of him and is grateful to God that he is her partner.

At the engagement party, the guests too had a blast. Srishty Rode, Amruta Khevalkar, Aparna Dixit, Arti Singh, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and others, who were at the party shared glimpses by sharing videos on their Instagram stories. They grooved to songs and also shook legs with the bride-to-be. Eijaz and Pavitra shook legs for 'Bijlee Bijlee' and grooved for a romantic number too.