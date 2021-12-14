Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Look Regal At Their Wedding; Pavitra Rishta Actress Gets Emotional (Videos)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married today (December 14). The wedding ceremony, which is being held now, is an intimate affair with only close family and a handful of friends in attendance. After varmala (garlands) ceremony, the lovebirds solemnised their marriage.

Several videos and pictures of Ankita and Vicky's wedding are doing the rounds on social media. One of the pictures, gave a glimpse of the wedding venue! The stage is all set and is decorated with red flowers and green leaves.



In another video, Vicky Jain can be seen making a grand entry at the wedding venue in vintage car along with his baarat. At the wedding, Vicky chose to wear an off-white and golden traditional outfit with safa. The bride's family welcomed the baraatis.

Vicky's bride Ankita looked gorgeous in a golden traditional outfit. She too made an royal entry. Her wedding attire reminded us of Jodha from Jodha Akbar! She indeed is looking like a royal princess!

The Pavitra Rishta actress got emotional and was teary-eyed as she saw Vicky, who hugged her. The duo looked regal as they posed for cameras.

Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi, Srishty Rode, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan were a few of her friends from the industry who attended Ankita and Vicky's wedding.

Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding ceremonies- carnival-themed mehndi, engagement ceremony and sangeet too were lavish. At Sangeet ceremony, Kangana Ranaut made a grand entry. Also, Badshah and Astha Gill performed at the ceremony.