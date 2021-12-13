Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Sangeet: Badshah To Grace The Night With His Special Performance; Details Inside

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding functions' photos and videos have taken the internet by storm. Ever since the bride-to-be started celebrating her pre-wedding days, fans have been getting very curious to know more about the grand wedding, which is all set to take place tomorrow (December 14, 2021) in Mumbai.

Yesterday, the couple had a grand engagement party, which was attended by their close friends from the industry. And now, the sangeet night will be held tonight and it's going to be lit for sure. A Pinkvilla report has some interesting details about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet night.

A source close to the couple informed the portal, "Ankita, Vicky and their friends have been preparing for the sangeet for many days now. While some special acts are lined up for the couple, Ankita and Vicky too will be performing on a medley of romantic tracks, which will be the highlight of the evening. Furthermore, while Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar performed on the engagement night, Badshah will be performing at the sangeet tonight."

Well, after this information, fans can't wait to witness the moments of Ankita and Vicky's sangeet night. Yesterday, celebs like Mahhi Vij, Sana Makbul, Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahesh Shetty and others had attended their engagement party.

The grand wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be held tomorrow afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The couple will also be hosting a grand reception in the evening. Let us tell you, Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for quite some time now. The actress is currently seen in the ALTBalaji web series, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.