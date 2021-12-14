Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Set The Stage On Fire At Their Sangeet; Kangana Ranaut Makes A Grand Entry (Videos)

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain today (December 14). The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies mehndi and engagement were held recently. A day ahead of their big day, the celebrity couple had a haldi ceremony and had organised a grand sangeet aka cocktail ceremony for their guests. Like all other pre-wedding events, this too was a lavish affair.

Tha major highlights of the sangeet/cocktail ceremony were the performances of the to-be-bride and to-be-groom, Ankita's parents and Badshah. Also, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor graced their ceremony. Well, what special can anyone ask for!

Several videos and pictures from their sangeet/cocktail party have been doing the rounds on social media. Also, the actress' friends shared the videos from the lavish ceremony on their Instagram stories.At the ceremony, like always Ankita looked stunning in a shimmery ensemble while Vicky opted for black designer attire.The special guest of the event and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi co-star Kangana Ranaut arrived at the venue with five bodyguards. The actress looked gorgeous in a navy blue coloured lehenga choli teamed with heavy jewellery and a sheer dupatta. She also shared a few pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. Kangana called the duo the most gorgeous couple and revealed that they discussed Ankita's 'planet size diamond ring'.

Ankita's mother danced her heart out at daughter's special day. The Pavitra Rishta's parent's also gave touching performances.

Despite leg injury, Ankita danced her heart out for a few Bollywood numbers like 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai', 'Dhola Re Dhola' and 'Kehna Hi Kya'. Her groom gave some sizzling performances to 'Tu Meri'. The duo took over later and set the stage on fire with their amazing performance to the song 'Slow Motion'.

Amruta Khanvilkar, Sana Makbul, Ali Merchant, Aparna Dixit, Mrinalini Tyagi, Daljiet Kaur, Digangana Suryavanshi, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Sristy Rode and others graced Ankita and Vicky's Sangeet aka Cocktail party.