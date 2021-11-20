Ankita Lokhande Wedding Update: Amruta Khanvilkar & Abhidnya Bhave To Organise Kelvan For The Actress Soon

Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande is getting married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in December 2021. The actress has already started prepping for her grand wedding, which is expected to take place in Mumbai. Ahead of her wedding, her besties from the industry recently arranged a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be in Mumbai. Interestingly, the pictures and videos of the spinster party went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their fun moments.

Let us tell you, Ankita Lokhande's bachelorette party was attended by actresses like Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Khanvilkar, Abhidnya Bhave, Mishti Tyagi, Mahhi Vij and many others. Interestingly, Amruta and Abhidnya have planned something special for Ankita ahead of her wedding. As per Marathi tradition, the actresses will be organising Kelvan for Ankita Lokhande. In this ritual, the host organises lunch special delicacies for the bride-to-be.

Abhidnya Bhave, who is currently featuring in Pavitra Rishta 2 web series alongside Ankita Lokhande said, "Amruta (Khanvilkar) and I told Ankita during the bachelorette bash that we shall be organising a Kelvan for her soon, in a traditional Maharashtrian manner. She is quite thrilled about it. Even though Ankita has been raised in a cosmopolitan atmosphere in Indore, she enjoys the traditional Maharashtrian rituals. Since she is getting married next month, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun at her household, and she has been busy because of that. So, even if she doesn't get the time to attend the Kelvan before her big day, we shall organise a feast post the wedding."

While speaking about her bond with Ankita Lokhande, Abhidnya said, "I am usually a very reserved person, especially in a work environment. It was Ankita who took the initiative to bond with me, and today we have become great friends. I met Vicky very briefly, and I feel the two make a great pair. Ankita loves to live in the moment. At the party, she requested the DJ to play 'Din Shagna Da', while cutting the cake. She even danced to 'Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi' and other popular songs."

Talking about Ankita Lokhande's wedding, she will reportedly be tying the knot as per Jain customs. The actress has been in a relationship with Vicky for a long time. She was earlier dating late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 opposite Shaheer Sheikh.