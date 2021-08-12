Anupam Shyam's Brother Says If Aamir Khan Had Kept His promise His Brother Would Have Been Alive

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who became popular with the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, passed away on August 8 due to multiple organ failure. A couple of days ago, the actor's brother Anurag had revealed that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, with whom the late actor was seen in films like Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising, had promised them a loan/dialysis centre for Anupam's vulnerable health in Pratapgarh but had stopped picking up their calls later.

Anurag revealed to TOI that his brother wanted to meet his mother at village in Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), since he was dependent on dialysis and there was no dialysis centre in the village, he had met Aamir and had asked for a loan, so that he could buy four machines to open a dialysis centre in the village. Aamir had said that he would discuss with his secretary, but nothing happened, as the Bollywood actor stopped taking the late actor Anupam's calls. Because of which he couldn't go to the village and his mother passed away. Anurag even said that Anupam couldn't go for her last rites as well.

Anupam's brother had said that his brother was hurt when Aamir stopped replying to messages, but he told him 'let it be'!

The late actor's brother was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "These big people, who are considered to be big brands, why can't they help their people? Kya lekar aaye the, kya lekar jayenge (You can't take material wealth with you when you've passed away). Why can't we just help our people, who are looking outside of the industry and begging to the government for help? There are so many actors, choreographers and other technicians who are in dire straits and our big people are sitting tight-fisted."

He feels that if Aamir had kept his promise, his brother would have been alive today! He added, "Unki soch unko mubarak and aadmi ko itna materialistic nahi hona chahiye (He is entitled to his opinion, but I feel one should not be so materialistic). Had Aamir Khan kept the promise that he made to my brother, Anupam would've been alive today. Unke apno ne unka saath nahin diya (those he trusted didn't help him out)."

The Pratigya 2 actor had suffered from a kidney ailment for the last few years, and was hospitalised a few days before his demise.