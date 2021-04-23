Anupamaa Actor Ashish Mehrotra's Father Passes Away; Rupali Ganguly, Kunal & Other Celebs Mourn His Loss

It is tough time for everyone because of the pandemic. Anupamaa actors too are facing rough times. First it was Paras Kalnawat, who lost his father and now, Ashish Mehrotra's father passed away. Ashish shared a few pictures and videos of his father and wrote an emotional notes.

He wrote, "My happy face... spreading smile all around...And your jumping bhangra step...This is just how i want to keep you with me always papa..🙏💫❤️🌠🥺🧿.....#papa #rip #prayers."

Sharing a video of happy moments with his father and family, the actor wrote, "My uncomfortable hugging champ..You may have left me on the outside for the world....but on the inside you are even more close ... & this more will never be enough...Our bodies may have parted ways...but soul's will never....I am sorry for being selfish here..."Aap sirf mere papa ho.." My lines to you... I know you haven't left me..papa.. Just...💫🙏😞🌠• I wish i could just hold you like this and not let you go....My uncomfortable hugging champ...I love you.... papa yaar...🥺•I just can't say this....Noo you are with me...Sooo much.. left unsaid..."

His fans and friends from the industry offered condolences. Rupali Ganguly wrote, "May God give you strength to go thru this time 🙏," Kunal Jaisingh commented, "May his soul Rip brother🙏" and Anagha Bhosale wrote, "Bhai stay strong, lots of strength ❤."

Ashish plays the role of Paras' elder brother in Anupamaa. Both the actors had tested positive for COVID-19. Ashish was absent from the show from past few weeks as he was recovering. On the show, he has been shown in Dubai for work purposes and is unable to return due to unavailability of flights.