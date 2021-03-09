Anupamaa Actor Paras Kalnawat Clarifies He Is Dating Someone But Not His Co-Star Anagha Bhosale

Star Plus' numero-uno show Anupamaa and its actors have been hitting the headlines. Recently, Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in the show, was tested positive for COVID-19 and was under quarantine. The actor was also in the news for his link-up rumours with his co-star Anagha Bhosale, who plays the role of Nandini in the show. Wondering what made people to speculate about their link-up? Well, it is his posts with the actress and their amazing on-screen chemistry.

However, Paras has now clarified that he is not dating Anagha and his posts on his social media account is just for the promotion. He also added that he is dating someone else from the industry, but didn't reveal the name as people might track her or troll her, which he doesn't want to. The actor also said that he will reveal her identity on right time.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "My posts with Anagha are completely promotional for the show. I am already dating someone. She is from the same industry. It was a secret till now. She has mostly done ad films and is now doing some projects on the OTT. I don't want to reveal her identity at the moment because sometimes doing that might end up in people tracking her and then someone might troll her. I do not want all of that. People start bashing actor's partners for no reason. When the right time comes I will reveal her identity. We are very serious about each other."

Paras is back on the sets after defeating COVID-19 and recieved a grand welcome from his team. He said, "I got a very happening welcome on the sets of my show. Every cast and crew member made me feel so special. I felt emotional hearing that my absence from the show was actually being felt by everyone. A few of my fans had sent me cakes on the first day of the shoot, even our creative director got me a cake and Rajan sir (Shahi, producer) gave me a heartfelt letter where he had written some really good things about me. My eyes actually welled up while reading his letter. I will always remember this time period of my life."

