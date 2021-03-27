Anupamaa Actor Paras Kalnawat's Father Passes Away; Show’s Shooting Stalled As Team Rushes To Hospital

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat's father passed away a few hours ago after he suffered a massive heart attack. As per TOI report, Paras got a call from his mother, who informed him that his father collapsed in the lift. As soon as he got the news, he rushed to the hospital. Apparently, the show's team also rushed to the hospital and his co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are with Paras.

A source revealed, "He got a call from his mother who was crying on the phone. She informed him that his father had collapsed in the lift and that he was being taken to the hospital. Paras rushed to the hospital but by the time he reached there, his father had passed away."

The source further revealed, "His co-actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are with him at the hospital, along with other cast and crew members. The shooting of the show too has been stalled for a few hours. Everyone on the set is in a state of shock."

It has to be recalled that Paras had tested positive for COVID-19 in February this year and was relieved as his father had tested negative. He had said, "Thankfully, my dad, who is not only a diabetic, but also had an angiography sometime back, tested negative and that was the biggest relief." The actor had resumed shoot a few weeks ago and was happy to be back on screen. He received a grand welcome from his team.

Apparently, Paras is from Nagpur and was living with his parents in Mumbai (his parents shifted to Mumbai a while ago).

