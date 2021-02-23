Anupamaa: After Paras Kalnawat Tests Positive For COVID-19, His Co-Star Anagha Bhosale’s Scenes Get Cancelled

Recently, Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in Anupamaa, was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is under quarantine and the whole cast and crew were tested for the virus. He has revealed that he shot for a scene from home with the help of his mobile. The latest report suggests that his co-star Anaga Bhosale's (who plays Nandini in the show) scenes were cancelled.

Paras and Anagha's on-screen chemistry is loved by audience. However, since Paras is missing from the show as he is recovering, Anagha's scenes with him have been cut and she is included in family scenes.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, there are changes in my character and my scenes have been cut. Since Paras can't shoot, all the upcoming scenes between Samar and Nandini have been cancelled for now. Currently, I have lesser scenes and I'm mostly included in the family scenes."

When asked about her reaction when she heard about Paras' diagnosis as the duo had shot romantic scenes in close proximity, she said, "When he tested positive, I had just reached the sets. I was told that they were testing the entire cast and crew because of that. The first thought that crossed my mind was Paras's well-being. I wasn't scared of testing positive because I had no symptoms, but the thought did cross my mind once. Paras's health was my main concern."

When asked if she misses Paras on the sets she said that they all miss him. She also added that she keeps checking up on him regularly and sometimes the cast members talk to him on a video call. Anagha concluded by saying that Paras is doing well and they hope he gets back on the sets soon.

Also Read: Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat Says Rupali Ganguly Was First To Know About Him Testing Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa & Imlie Retain Top 2 Spots; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Re-Enters The Chart