Anupamaa: Akanksha On Her Actor-Husband Gaurav Khanna's Chemistry With Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa is top show on television. The show has been getting amazing ratings and is on the top spot of the TRP chart. The makers recently introduced a new twist by bringing in a new character Gaurav Khanna, who is seen as Anuj Kapadia- Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's college friend. His re-entry in Anupamaa's life has made her ex-husband Vanraj jealous.

Gaurav's entry was much-talked about, as it was said that several popular actors had auditioned for the role. While Gaurav is excited about his entry in the show, recently, his actress-wife Akanksha Chamola revealed how she feels about her actor-husband's chemistry with Rupali Ganguly.

About his entry, Akanksha told India-Forums, "Well, it's quite exciting to see Gaurav be a part of such a popular show, that too in such an important role. I'm super proud of him. He is looking very good. I'm loving the style quotient and positive energy that he brings with his performance in the show."

Regarding Gaurav's chemistry with Rupali, Akanksha was all praise for Rupali and said that she had adored her since a long time. She added that her character in the show reminds her of Sridevi from English Vinglish. She also feels that Gaurav and Rupali light up the screen with their camaraderie.

She concluded by saying, "Honestly, I've been Rupali Ganguly's fan. I am not really a TV person and there're only a few shows that I used to watch. One among them was Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai. I adored Rupali since those days. I love the way she acts and dances. I'm sorry for the comparison but her innocence and performance in the show reminds me of Sridevi from English Vinglish. She is fabulous. Gaurav too is a fine performer. I am very happy that such fine artists are sharing the same screen. Gaurav-Rupali light up the screen with their camaraderie. I'm very excited to see how the story would unfold."