Anupamaa: Arvind Vaidya Won't Be Shooting Until Situation Improves; Says He Realised Health Is Important

The pandemic has taken over the world and has been wreaking havoc everywhere. Last year, same time lockdown was announced and many businesses came to halt, including entertainment industry. Senior actors suffered a lot as they were forced to stop working due to the guidelines issued by the government of TV and film industry. However, this year, many actors themselves have refrained from shooting till the situation gets better. One actor among them is Arvind Vaidya, who plays the role of Vanraj's father in Anupamaa.

The actor has informed the production house that he won't be shooting until the situation gets better.

Arvind revealed that TOI that he realised that health is important and not to expose himself to virus. He said that to continue living a healthy life, it is important for him not to travel or shoot in the current situation.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Many people from the team tested positive a few weeks ago. Since I had tested negative, I continued shooting for a while. I realised that it was important to look after my health and not expose myself to the virus. So, I informed the production and they agreed. Later, the government also imposed restrictions and the shoot relocated to Silvassa. I am a senior actor, who has directed over 300 plays, but if I want to continue living a healthy life, it is important that I don't travel or shoot in the current situation. I have to follow safety protocols. For now, I won't travel to Silvassa, but if they insist I'll consider it. I will think of resuming shooting only after the situation improves after a few weeks."

He said that although he loves working, he had told the makers that he can't travel to different locations and cannot shoot for extra hours before doing the show. He added that the production house supported his decision.

Arvind said, "I love working, but at my age I can't travel to shoots located far away from the city. So, when they offered me the role of dadaji, I told them that I will not travel to Naigaon or Umbergaon. And secondly, I told them I will not work extra hours as I didn't want to exert myself. However, if more hours are required, I requested them to call me late the next day. The production has always supported my wishes and I am thankful that I am working with such a nice team."