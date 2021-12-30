Anupamaa Cast Share Their New Year's Eve Plans & Their Resolution For 2022: A Quiet Celebration At Home
Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. While saying goodbyes are always tough, looking forward to a new and better tomorrow is what keeps us motivated. And as we bid adieu to 2021 and remember the good times we had, we also gear up for a fabulous 2022 with some aim in our minds. So here's the cast of Rajan and Deepa Shahi's superhit show Anupamaa, which is produced under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, sharing their New Year's eve celebration plan and also their resolution for 2022. Read on:
Alpana
Buch:
Seeing
the
rise
in
the
number
of
COVID
cases,
I
am
not
planning
any
celebration.
I
will
be
following
COVID
protocols
and
will
avoid
going
out.
And
since
I
am
shooting
on
December
31st,
I
will
end
the
year
with
a
quiet
dinner
with
my
husband.
My
New
Year
resolution
is
just
to
be
happy
and
healthy
and
make
others
happy
and
healthy.
While
saying
goodbye
to
2021,
I
am
praying
to
god
to
erase
the
word
pandemic
from
our
life
and
our
dictionary.
Wishing
you
all
a
very
Happy
New
Year.
Madalsa Sharma: I am going to have a nice, quiet and relaxed celebration with my family at home. My resolution for the New Year is to take more care of myself and my body. I will try to live more carefree yet take all precautions and take more responsibility for my health and the people around me. I will also start doing a little but regular Yoga.
Sudhanshu Pandey: We are welcoming 2022 at home with a few friends and that's the best way to celebrate because with the Omicron virus surge in the country and especially in our city, I would definitely not take a chance to call too many people at home or go outside at all. It's for the safety of everybody else and ourselves. And we have to be responsible because we are shooting every day. So just a few friends at home, and we will listen to some good music and have good food and make sure that we plan for a great 2022. And my new New Year resolution is nothing but to become a better and wiser human being because I don't have any vices as such that I need to make some resolution. But yes, I'm looking forward to making 2022 one of the best years till now.
Gaurav Khanna: I am a workaholic and I will be working on the last day of the year as well. But I would like to come back home early to my family, to my wife, because she likes to have a lot of fun and party. I'm a workaholic and I love working and she likes to party, so if I can do both on that day, it would be absolutely fantastic. I don't make New Year resolutions because I just like to go with the flow. I, of course, have a direction in life, but then I like to go with the flow and I like to see where the flow takes me because it's more organic and it's more surprising that way rather than just making a name and just going by it. So I'm pretty happy going with the flow and things are really worked out.
Anagha Bhosale: I am planning to celebrate the 31st of December with my friends and family. We are going for a small outing and then back to shooting in the New Year, which is going to be fun again and I am really looking forward to it. My New Year resolution is to keep myself positive, eat healthy, add more patience to my life, spread kindness and try to be more compassionate towards everyone.