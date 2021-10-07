Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma On Casting Couch, Husband’s Reaction To Show, Nepotism & Character Kavya

Madalsa Sharma On The Similarities Between Her & Kavya

In an interview with Times of India, Madalsa Sharma said that her grey shade character Kavya is received a lot of reactions. Notably, she revealed that she does receive a few hate messages too on social media. Interestingly, Madalsa Sharma finds only one common factor between her and Kavya. She said, "Kavya is a very real character, whatever she says and does is all situational. And, she knows what she wants from life, so, she places everything accordingly. Personally, I am also the same. I am an independent girl; I've always been and I am very level-headed and practical at the same time. But, I also know family's sentiments, its importance, and value and how life should be balanced that you should feel happy to give life what you want to give."

Madalsa On Nepotism

Many people don't know that Madalsa Sharma is the daughter of actress Sheela Sharma, who has featured in several Bollywood movies. When we talk about nepotism, star kids have often been targeted by netizens for their so-called privileges in the industry. Madalsa feels that her family support made her strong in her acting journey. The Anupamaa actress feels that producers bet money on star kids and if they fail to live up to their expectations, they could also get replaced. She said, "No matter how bigger a star kid you are or maybe you are a newcomer, that doesn't matter at the end of the day. Even in a film if you see, when a film releases on Friday, that Friday is such a cruel Friday. When the audience watches your family and you get the review the next day, they don't care about you being a star kid or an absolute fresher in the industry. All they judge you, is on the basis of your performance, not your background. It doesn't make any difference; it only becomes a bit easy in the way you approach people. You can get meetings lined up back-to-back if you have contacts. When you are a fresher, it takes a lot of time for networking but to bag, a project is a different ball game altogether. It all depends on your character and I can relate to it with my personal journey."

Anupamaa Actress Madalsa On Casting Couch

When asked about the casting couch, she said that both girls and boys are equally scary in today's times. She said, "Good and bad things go hand in hand but at the end of the day, nobody can take away your choice from you. People can try to influence you but getting or not getting influenced are two drastically different things. Personally, whenever I have felt uncomfortable in anybody's presence or during a meeting, what to do? Just get up and walk out of that door. Nobody's going to stop me or close the door and not let me go anywhere. So, it's always been my personal choice. I am here as an actor and all I am willing to do is - perform, and show across the world what I am made of, and how talented I am. As long as that goes across, that's my job. Other than that, good or bad, bad or good, you should know how to deal with the situation. So, that's what I have been doing all my life."

Madalsa On Her Husband Mahaakshay’s Reaction To Anupamaa

Madalsa Sharma revealed that her husband Mahaakshay Chakraborty has been watching Anupamaa since day 1. She said that he doesn't even miss any single episode of the show. While talking about his reactions, she said, "After every episode, he gives me his feedback. My mother-in-law (Yogita Bali), my mom, and my dad, also watch it every day and they all love everything about Kavya. It's an amazing feeling to see them love the show. When you get proper appreciation from home, it lifts your spirits."

About Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma has acted in several South Indian films such as Fitting Master (Telugu), Shourya (Kannada), Aalasyam Amrutam (Telugu), Chitram Cheppina Katha (Telugu) and so on.