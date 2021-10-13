Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Spills The Beans About Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Season 3; Read Statement

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently playing the lead role in the Star Plus show, Anupamaa, recently spilt the beans about her iconic show, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's season 3. For the unversed, Rupali shot to fame with her memorable character Monisha in the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai series. A few days ago, the team of the famous comedy show had a reunion at the director's house.

The pictures and videos of the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai team went viral on social media, and fans started requesting the makers to come up with season 3. Amidst all, in an interview with ETimes TV, Rupali Ganguly opened up about fans' request for Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3. The Anupamaa actress said, "Well, everyone's too busy for the third season of Sarabhai. It's been 17 years since the show and we are blessed to be sitting together and clicking pictures with each other. Aise shows bahut kam logon ki zindagi mein aate hain. We keep cracking jokes even now the way we used to on the sets."

Rupali further stated, "Everyone's in their character! I will tell you a funny story. Ratna ji (Pathak Shah) was not downloading WhatsApp because she was scared that we would send her Good Morning messages. We had to convince her that we would not do so and only then she learnt to use the app. We are always in our characters while chatting, too. I am always hoping for a third season and I keep on manifesting it."

Looks like, fans will have to wait a little more for the third season of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Talking about the show, it also starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and many others in key roles.