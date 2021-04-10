Anupamaa: From Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey To Paras Kalnawat, Here's How Much They Are Getting Paid!

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupamaa on the show, is loved by fans for her performance. As per the report, the actress is getting close to Rs 60,000 per episode. Just a few days ago, she was tested positive for COVID-19. As per the latest report, the actress has now tested negative and might start shooting soon.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Anupama's estranged husband aka Vanraj, is also loved by fans. His amazing acting skills have impressed the viewers. Apparently, the actor is getting around Rs 50,000 per episode.

Ashish Mehrotra & Paras Kalnawat

Ashish Mehrotra and Paras Kalnawat, who play the role of Vanraj and Anupamaa's elder and younger sons- Paritosh and Samar, are apparently getting Rs 33,000 and Rs 35,000 per episode for their performances in the show, respectively.

Madalsa Sharma & Muskan Bamne

Madalsa Sharma and Muskan Bamne play the roles of Kavya (antagonist) and Anupama and Vanraj's daughter Pakhi in the show, respectively. The actresses are apparently getting paid Rs 30,000 and Rs 27,000, respectively.