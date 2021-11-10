Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Has THIS To Say About Hashtag #MaAn; Read Statement

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently grabbing the attention of the viewers with its ongoing plot and actors' performances. In the upcoming episode of the show, Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna will be confessing his love for Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) in front of the Shah family. After the entry of Gaurav Khanna's character, fans have started trending a new hashtag #MaAn (AnupaMA and ANuj) on social media. Since fans are loving Anuj and Anupamaa's chemistry, they are curious to know the actors' reactions to it.

Gaurav Khanna recently shared a statement with India Forums over the highly popular hashtag #MaAn. The Anupamaa actor said that he is not a very socially active person. The handsome hunk said, "Yes, I got to know through a colleague that MaAn is a new hashtag and people are investing their time in it and posting so much around our characters and talking about it. I am not a very socially active person I would say, I don't even know a lot of things still, how to operate Instagram, Twitter (laughs) because I have never done it."

After seeing his character's popularity, Gaurav Khanna has decided to learn social media He said, "I always thought that an actor should finesse the art of his acting and I have come from that school of thought that if I am a good actor, everything else will fall into place. But yes, today, a lot of people are invested in social media platforms and it is increasing connectivity. I am a quick learner, though I missed the bus earlier, I am running towards it, I will learn it pretty soon, but until that time, just enjoy my acting and all these things will also follow."

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Anagha Bhosale, Muskan Bamne and others in key roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus at 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.