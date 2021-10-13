Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Has THIS To Say About The Reports Of Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey Rift

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer Anupamaa has been ruling many people's hearts with its powerful content and amazing performances. After the entry of Gaurav Khanna, the show has become interesting to watch and ruling the TRP charts. Apart from its success, Anupamaa has also been in the news for an alleged rift between the lead actors of the show, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

If reports are to be believed, the cast has divided into two groups. Rupali Ganguly group has Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne. On the other hand, Sudhanshu Pandey's group has Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Anagha Bhosale and others. Since Gaurav Khanna is new to the team, Spotboye recently got in touch with the actor and asked him about the rumours of the rift between Rupali and Sudhanshu.

When asked about the controversy on the sets of Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna said, "I don't think so since I have been very new on the set, I would say not even two months old. But, I feel there is nothing like that and these are basically just rumours. Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly would be able to address this better because I can't say anything on their behalf. But, I haven't seen anything like this. We all have great chemistry off camera too. These days' people have a lot of behind-the-scenes videos and one can clearly see everyone bonding so well on the set. We play cricket together, we eat food together, we laugh, and we joke together. So, I don't feel that way."

A few months ago, when Madalsa Sharma was asked about the same, she rubbished the reports and said that they spend time on sets like a family. Looks like, everything is good on the sets of Anupamaa. After Gaurav Khanna's statement, fans are eagerly waiting for Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's official statement about their alleged rift. What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section below.