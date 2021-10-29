Anupamaa: ‘Gaurav Khanna’s Performance Has Made Him Win The Hearts Of The Audience,’ Says Muskan Bamne

The Star Plus show, Anupamaa has been winning the hearts of the masses with its content and actors' performances. The Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer has now become more interesting to watch after the entry of Anuj Kapadia's character played by Gaurav Khanna. For the unversed, Anuj Kapadia is Anupamaa's collegemate, who loves her since his college days.

According to the current track, Anupamaa and Anuj are seen busy doing their project work, however, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Baa (Alpana Buch) are not at all liking them working together. Interestingly, Gaurav Khanna's character has also been seen sharing good friendship with Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi played by Muskan Bamne.

Interestingly, India Forums recently got in touch with Muskan Bamne and asked about her camaraderie with Gaurav Khanna. When asked about her thoughts on Gaurav's performance, Muskan said, "Well, I don't have many scenes with Gaurav. I shot one scene where Pakhi and Anuj become friends. That scene was very well received and it was fun shooting with Gaurav. While I don't have many scenes with him, it's great to have him on the sets as he is quite cool and there's always fun and laughter when we shoot with him."

Muskan Bamne also congratulated him for striking a chord with the viewers. She said, "His performance has made him win the hearts of the audience and they have very well accepted him as a part of our family. Viewers are in the awe of Anuj Kapadia and Gaurav is doing a phenomenal job." We must say that Gaurav Khanna's entry has changed Anupamaa's plot.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa stars Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya, Tasneem Sheikh Nerurkar, Jasveer Kaur and others in key roles.