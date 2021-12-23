Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna Reveals How He Evolved As An Actor; Actor Says He Is Workaholic

Anupamaa is the top one show on the TRP chart. The show's characters Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey are most loved by fans. Gaurav Khanna entered the show a few months ago and not just the team, even viewers welcomed him. His character, Anuj Kapadia also became one of the most loved characters in the show. In a recent interview with India Forums, the actor spoke how he evolved as an actor.

Gaurav said that when he came to the industry, he was just a corporate guy and since he has always been a fast learner, he learnt things from some wonderful people that he worked with.

He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I always believe that evolution is inevitable, be it in any profession. You give any number of years to any profession, you will only get better, if you have the zeal to learn. I have always maintained that when I came in this line, I was a corporate guy, I wasn't an actor, but I always was a very fast learner and I have learned on the job and I have worked with some wonderful people, and I have learned from them, I have just been observant around me."

The actor said that he loves when people say that they loved his acting, because when he acts, he lives that character. He hopes that all keep loving his work and wishes to work hard for the rest of his life.

He concluded by saying, "I feel the biggest weapon an actor has is observation. I am really happy when people tell me that they love my acting because it is very natural and to them, I want to say that when I am acting, I don't feel I am acting, I am just living that character. I just think how I would react if I was that situation, and with craft and technicalities involved, a very natural performance comes out. I keep it very simple, I don't over think or overdo anything, I just do what I feel I would have done in the situation and that's as much an actor I am and I hope you all keep loving the work I am doing, and this is just a start. I am a workaholic and I wish to do this for the rest of my life."