Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Indian Idol 12- Shows That Ruled TRP Chart In The First Half Of 2021

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Imlie

Star Plus' shows Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have been ruling the TRP charts since past few months. They have occupied the top three places on the TRP chart and have been getting exceptionally good ratings.

Indian Idol 12, Super Dancer 4 & TMKOC

Sony TV's reality shows Indian Idol 12 and Super Dancer 4, and SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are on and off on the top 5 spots of the TRP chart and have been getting decent ratings.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 which stars Haarsh Nagar and Sneha Jain in the lead roles and also had Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel in the initial few episodes, had impressed the audiences. Although the show initially entered the top 5 slot, it couldn't sustain for long and witnessed a drop. Along with SNS 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been getting average ratings, but both are still struggling to grab the top slots.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

In the initial few months of 2021, Kundali Bhagya had managed to grab the second spot and has of late witnessed a drop in its ratings. The same goes with Kumkum Bhagya, despite major twists, the show has failed to re-enter top slot since the past few months. Again, both the shows have been getting decent ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles, has made entry on BARC chart since a couple of months. The show has been on and off on the top 5 slot of TRP chart. This Star Plus' show has also been garnering average ratings.