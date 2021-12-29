Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma Reacts To The Show Topping The TRP Chart; Talks About The New Entry Aneri Vajani

Anupamaa is one of the popular and most-loved shows on television. The Rajan Shahi's show that stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, has been topping the TRP chart since a very long time. Recently, the team welcomed a new member Aneri Vajani to their show.

While talking to Tellychakkar, Madalsa, who plays the role of Kavya in the show spoke about her reaction for their show topping the TRP chart. She also spoke about the new addition to the show, Aneri.

About the show topping the BARC chart, she said, "I feel proud and elated to be a part of this show. Hats off to the writers for this magic. And I also thank viewers for approving my character and appreciating my efforts to make Kavya what she is on-screen."

Aneri aka Anuj's younger sister Aneri aka Malvika's entry not only surprised Shah family but also fans. She also surprised her brother by becoming Vanraj's business partner. Talking about the latest addition, Madalsa said, "A new entry in a show means a new twist, more excitement with added drama. I am sure our team of Anupamaa will reach a new horizon."

When asked what else can we expect from the show due to the latest addition, she concluded by saying that whatever changes will happen to Kavya, it will definitely bring more drama!

Meanwhile, as per the latest promo, Anuj is seen asking Anupamaa if she has fallen in love with him, to which, she is seen blushing. On the other hand, Malvika asks Shah family to get Anupmaa married to Anuj, which surprises everyone.