Anupamaa: Not Rupali Ganguly But This Popular Actress Was Offered The Role?

Rupali Ganguly has aced the role of Anupamaa Shah in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. The actress is being loved by millions for her performance in the show. But did you know that Rupali was not the first choice for the role of Anupamaa. According to Bollywoodlife report, a few actresses were considered to play Anupamaa and it seems that Sakshi Tanwar was one of the prime choices by the makers.

However, when the makers took the project to her, they realised that her fee was too high and it would spike the production cost considerably.

As per the report, even Shweta Tiwari and Juhi Parmar were considered for the show. Since Shweta was already busy with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and did not wish to quit the show, she didn't do Rajan Shahi's show. On the other hand, it seems that the makers realised that Juhi Parmar did not fit into the role as perfectly as they would have wanted to. It is also said that at one point the makers even considered Divyanka Tripathi. Finally, the role landed to Rupali and she has been doing a great work in the show.

For the uninitiated, Rupali, who is known for her roles in shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Parvarrish, made a comeback to small screen after a hiatus of seven years. In an interview with IE, she had said, "I don't think I could have asked for a better comeback. What better way to restart my career than with whom it all started. Rajan Shahi was my first director, and I was his first heroine. We started our innings together, and I feel so proud of all that he has achieved. I really feel blessed to be a part of his show."

