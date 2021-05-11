Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat On Resuming Shoot Post Father's Demise: He Wanted Me To Do Wonders In This Industry

Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen playing the role of Samar in Star Plus' numero uno show Anupamaa, has impressed the audiences with his amazing performance. However, recently, the actor was missing from on-screen as tragedy stuck his family and he lost his father. Now, the actor has resumed shooting and confessed that it took him some time for him to come out of it.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that his father wanted to see him succeed and do wonders in the industry. So, he thought that it is important to make him proud by getting back to work.

Paras said, "When the incident happened, after 5 to 6 days everyone in my family said that it is important for me to get back to work and I realised that's what my father would have wanted me to do. He wanted to see me touch the sky and do wonders in this industry. I just thought that it is important to make him proud, and I should get back to work. I didn't want the audience to forget Samar or watch the show without him in it."

He further added, "I do get that kind of vibes and I get emotional, but I control myself and do the scenes. I am the kind of person who doesn't let anyone know what I am going through or what I am dealing with. I don't tell anyone in my cast, crew member, or anyone."

Paras believes that his fans want him to give his best and want him to work. He said that his audiences should be happy to see Samar back in the show. He added that his family, sister, mother and everyone keep him motivated all the time, which keep him going and gives him positivity.