Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat Says Rupali Ganguly Was First To Know About Him Testing Positive For COVID-19

Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in Anupamaa, recently tested positive for COVID-19. The producer of the show Rajan Shahi confirmed the same by releasing an official statement that the actor is quarantined at home. Rajan Shahi also revealed that even though Paras hadn't shot with the team for a few days with the cast and crew, they were tested after Paras tested positive for the virus, and the sets are fumigated. Paras, who is still recovering from the illness, revealed how it all started.

The actor wondered how he contracted the virus as he never took this pandemic lightly and was taking utmost precaution even though the corona graph was slowing down. He told TOI that that it was only some 20 days ago that he visited the mall in Mumbai, where a few fans surrounded his for a selfie, but mostly he was going to the sets from home and back.

Paras revealed that his doctor advised him to get himself tested for the virus as he was feeling weak and had dizziness. He said that he recently shot for a scene from his mobile at home and feeling fantastic. He added that he misses shooting on sets, and his on-screen mother Rupali Ganguly, with whom he is close, was the first person who got to know about his diagnosis.

The actor said, "This all started with me feeling really weak and had some dizziness before testing positive on the sets of my show Anupamaa. But then I thought it must be because I had been shooting at a stretch for many hours. When I told the doctor, he asked me to get my random and fasting sugar test done as my dad is a diabetic patient, along with the COVID test. While all the other reports came negative, the next day I tested positive for COVID, along with my mother. But thankfully, my dad, who is not only a diabetic, but also had an angiography sometime back, tested negative and that was the biggest relief."

He further added, "I am a kind of a workaholic. I have been shooting back to back without a proper break from the past three years. I like it that way. I was really worried for my scenes and my track which was going on in Anupamaa when I got the disease. But thankfully, I can shoot from home now. I shot for a scene from my mobile on Sunday and the feeling was fantastic! I really miss shooting on sets, especially with my on screen mother Rupali Ganguly. In fact, I am so close to her that she was the first one whom I told about this. She makes sure to make a video call to me every day."

Also Read: Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's On-Screen Son Paras Kalnawat Tests Positive For COVID-19; Show's Shooting Halted

Also Read:Anupamaa: Divorce Proceedings Of Anupamaa-Vanraj Begin; Kavya Argues With Pakhi