Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat Shares Emotional Post After Father's Death; Sudhanshu & Anagha Console Him

Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in Anupamaa, lost his father while he was shooting for the show. As per reports, his father collapsed in the lift as he suffered a heart attack on Saturday (March 27). Paras rushed to the hospital after he received a call from him mother informing him about the same. But by the time he reached the hospital, his father had passed away. His co-stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey were with him at the hospital.

On Sunday, Paras shared a few pictures of his father and penned an emotional note stating that he regrets not telling him how much he loves him. He called him the 'best papa' and his 'superhero'. He wrote, "To The Best Papa In The World, I Wanted To Hug You And Say Thank You For Everything You've Done For Me. I Regret Not Telling You How Much I Love You. You Were My Superhero And You'll Always Be. I Wish I Would Have Known That It Was The Last Time I Was Seeing You When I Left For Work. I Wish I Would Have Known It Was Your Last Birthday. I Know Like Everyday You'll Be The First Person To Read My Post Here. Bohot Kuch Kehna Hai Kisi Din Milkar Kahunga."

He further added that he loves him and also promised that he will fulfil his father's dream. He concluded by writing, "Just Know I Love You Papa. I Know You'll Be Watching Me From There. I'll Be Strong... Maine Bas Sapna Dekha Tha, Unn Sapno Ko Poora Aapne Kiya Papa, Aapne Joh Sapna Mere Liye Dekha Tha, Uss Sapne Ko Mai Poora Karunga... I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD I PROMISE ❤️."

His co-stars and friends from the industry reacted to his post and consoled him. Take a look at a few comments.

Sudhanshu Pandey: He will be proud of you always .. you are a star.. u will always be his star.

Anagha_bhosale: ❤️🌈lots of love to auntie Paaroo, take care of her.....uncle's love & blessings will always be there with the both of you & your entire family 🦚.

Tassnim_nerurkar: Now u have an angel looking after u both protecting u & blessing u all time @paras_kalnawat ❤️ .

Ashna Kishore: Paras, you're the strongest and remember his blessings and love will always be with you ❤️.

