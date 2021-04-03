Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Issues Official Statement

After Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Ashish Mehrotra, now the producer of the show Rajan Shahi has tested positive for COVID-19. In an official statement, the producer said that he has isolated himself and is under home quarantine. He added that he is following all the safety protocols and also requested people to stay safe.

The official statement read as, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I was having symptoms, and this morning the result came positive. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and the others around you. These are tough times for all of us, but be optimistic, wear your masks, keep a sanitizer handy and maintain social distancing. Thank you for all your love and support."

Rajan Shahi had also recently confirmed Rupali and Ashish testing positive for COVID-19. He had said that he is in touch with Rupali and Ashish and the team, and the production house is committed to the safety of their cast and crew.

Recently, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for the virus. The singer-host had shared the same on his Instagram account.

Other TV actors who are affected by the second wave of Coronavirus are Kajal Pisal, Kanchi Singh, Monalisa, Ankit Siwach, Karan Jotwani and Srishti Jain to name a few. Manit Joura and Nikki Tamboli, who had tested positive, have now recovered. Juhi Parmar too shared a lengthy note revealing that she has tested negative for the virus.

