Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi Clarifies Sudhanshu Pandey Quitting News Is False And That There Will Be A New Entry!

Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa on Star Plus is creating waves. The loyal audiences are loving it and Director's Kut Production and Rajan Shahi are thankful for the same. There have been false reports floating around that Sudhanshu Pandey is being replaced. Rajan Shahi puts an end to all rumours once and for all.

The ace producer said, "Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be our Vanraj. As far as buzz of new entry is concerned there will be a very important character who will join the cast but his casting hasn't begun"

He further adds, "I am grateful to the audiences for showering love to the show Anupamaa and make it a part of daily life. We will continue entertaining the audiences. We will make the formal announcement when the new character is finalised."

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.