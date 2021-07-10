Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi Clarifies Sudhanshu Pandey Quitting News Is False And That There Will Be A New Entry!

Rajan
Shahi's
hit
show
Anupamaa
on
Star
Plus
is
creating
waves.
The
loyal
audiences
are
loving
it
and
Director's
Kut
Production
and
Rajan
Shahi
are
thankful
for
the
same.
There
have
been
false
reports
floating
around
that
Sudhanshu
Pandey
is
being
replaced.
Rajan
Shahi
puts
an
end
to
all
rumours
once
and
for
all.
The
ace
producer
said,
"Sudhanshu
Pandey
is
an
integral
part
of
the
show
and
will
continue
to
be
our
Vanraj.
As
far
as
buzz
of
new
entry
is
concerned
there
will
be
a
very
important
character
who
will
join
the
cast
but
his
casting
hasn't
begun"
He
further
adds,
"I
am
grateful
to
the
audiences
for
showering
love
to
the
show
Anupamaa
and
make
it
a
part
of
daily
life.
We
will
continue
entertaining
the
audiences.
We
will
make
the
formal
announcement
when
the
new
character
is
finalised."
Anupamaa
features
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Rupali
Ganguly,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Alpana
Buch,
Arvind
Vaidya,
Paras
Kalnawat,
Aashish
Mehrotra,
Muskan
Bamne,
Shekhar
Shukla,
Nidhi
Shah,
Anagha
Bhosale,
and
Tassnim
Sheikh.
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi
and
his
mother
Deepa
Shahi
under
their
banner
Shahi
Productions
Pvt
Ltd,
the
show
airs
on
Star
Plus.