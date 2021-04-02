Anupamaa's Rajan Shahi Confirms Rupali & Ashish Testing COVID-19 Positive; Says He’s In Touch With Them

Recently, it was reported that Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her on-screen son Ashish Mehrotra, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-quarantine now. The producer of the show confirmed the same, and revealed that Rupali is asymptomatic and is doing well. He said that he is in touch with both Rupali, Ashish and entire team as their health is their priority.

As per TOI report, Rajan Shahi's official statement read as, "Rupali informed me today that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is asymptomatic and by the grace of God doing well. Rupali is taking all the necessary precautions and is presently in home quarantine. I wish Rupali a speedy recovery. Our production house is committed to the safety of our cast and crew. I have ensured that all guidelines are followed on the set. The BMC is informed and the sets are fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol."

The producer revealed that Ashish was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back and was not shooting since a very long time. He said that the actor is on his road to recovery, and after he tests negative, he will be resuming shoot.

Rajan said, "Ashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh in Anupamaa, too was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days back. Though he was not shooting since a very long time, as soon as the symptoms were detected he received medical help and also quarantined himself. He is already on his road to recovery, and in a few days once he tests negative he will be resuming shoot. I am constantly in touch with Rupali, Ashish and the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed are being adhered to."

Meanwhile, Rupali too shared a post, in which she said that this is the kind of positive that she didn't want to be. She added that her family also underwent test and are awaiting the result. Click here to read her full post.

We wish the actors speedy recovery.

Also Read: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19; Ashish Mehrotra Is In Home Quarantine: Report

Also Read: Monalisa Tests Positive For COVID-19; Manit Joura, Nikki Tamboli & Juhi Parmar Test Negative