Anupamaa: Ram Kapoor Rubbishes Report Of Being Approached For Rupali Ganguly’s Show

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa is one of the leading shows on Indian television right now. The daily soap always manages to top the TRP chart every week, all thanks to the show's content and its execution. Amidst all, a couple of days ago, reports were doing the rounds that Ram Kapoor will be making his entry in Anupamaa.

Producer Rajan Shahi had also expressed his desire to rope in Ram Kapoor in Anupamaa. However, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor has denied all the reports. While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Ram revealed that he has not been approached for any role in Anupamaa and said, "No truth to it at all."

For the unversed, Ram Kapoor has earlier worked in Heena, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kehta Hai Dil, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Devaki and so on. He currently has a very tight schedule, as he will next be seen in Human, which will be aired on Hotstar, and the Amazon Prime Video's show Stardust. He is also a part of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, which is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Coming back to Anupamaa, the show tells the story of the protagonist Anupamaa who is betrayed by her husband Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey. The show will further show the protagonist taking a stand for herself and trying to move on in her life. Anupamaa also stars Madalsa Sharma, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosle and Tassnim Sheikh in pivotal roles. It is being produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

Also Read : BIG Twists! Karan Kundra To Enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Ram Kapoor To Join Anupamaa?

Also Read : Bade Acche Lagte Hain's Ram Kapoor Says He Lost A Few Film Offers Because Of The Show's Extension