Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly And Sara Ali Khan Dance To ‘Chaka Chak’ Song Of Atrangi Re; Fans React

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is making headlines with its twists and turns and solid performances by the actors. Recently, Aneri Vajani made a solid entry in the show and is expected to bring masala to the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna-starrer. Amidst all, the show has also become a popular one for promotions.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial venture, Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, made a special dance video with Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly on the song 'Chaka Chak'. Rupali shared a video on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Grooving to mere bhai ki chaka chak choreography with the chaka chak girl in the chaka chak outfit ❣️ Anupamaa with the sweetest and the most down to earth gorgeous girl @saraalikhan95 ❤️ @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @aanandlrai @vijayganguly."

Both the divas are looking amazing together and their killer dance moves are indeed driving their fans crazy. Let us tell you, Atrangi Re's song 'Chaka Chak' is choreographed by Rupali Ganguly's brother Vijay Ganguly. We must say that Rupali indeed nailed the hook step of the song, and fans can't stop gushing over the beautiful ladies' energy.

Anupamaa stars Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani and others reacted to the video in the comments section. Not only them but fans also commented on Sara Ali Khan and Rupali Ganguly's 'Chaka Chak' video. One user wrote, "How sweet. @saraalikhan95 u r so lovely. God bless. @rupaliganguly u r also the best."

Another user wrote, "Yeh hui na baat dono bohot chaka chak dikh rhi ho rups toh duplicate Rinku ka role dena chahiye such perfect done 😍 I can't get over this." Talking about Atrangi Re, the film will be released on December 24, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. On the other hand, fans can't wait to see Sara Ali Khan's cameo in Anupamaa. So, let's wait for the episode.