Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's On-Screen Son Paras Kalnawat Tests Positive For COVID-19; Show’s Shooting Halted

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is one of the most-popular shows on television. The show is ruling the TRP chart since a few weeks. However, it is being said that the shooting of the show has been halted as the actor of the show Paras Kalnawat tested positive for COVID-19.

Paras plays the role of Samar Shah, Anumpama's (Rupali Ganguly) son, in the show. According to Spotboye report, Paras was keeping unwell and his morning his test result came out positive. As a precautionary measure, the shooting of the show has been halted and the remaining cast and crew members on the set are being tested for the virus.

It has to be recalled that Rajan Shahi produced yet another show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar had earlier tested positive. The show's cast and crew also underwent test. After proper treatment, the actors were back in action.

Recently, Hunar Gandhi, who is currently shooting for TV show Maddam Sir, tested positive for the virus. She revealed that she has quarantined herself at home and informed the production, so that the crew members can get themselves tested.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan, Apna Time Bhi Aayega's Tannaz Irani, Lockdown Ki Lovestory's Mohit Malik, former Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah and Ishqbaaz fame Shrenu Parikh are a few other actors who tested positive for COVID 19.

Unfortunately, a few days ago, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om died months after contracting the virus. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar died due to COVID-19.

