Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Reveals She Had Pregnancy Complications; Calls Her Son 'Miracle'

Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, is considered best mother on-screen. Recently, the actress opened up about her personal life and revealed that she had pregnancy complications and said her son Rudransh is 'no less than a miracle' for her.

During a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rupali said, "I had major thyroid issues, so your fertility count does go down. There were issues and I did consult a lot of doctors. My son is no less than a miracle for me."

It has to be recalled that Ruapli had taken a break from television. After Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which ended in 2013, she was seen in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2, which ran for 10 episodes in 2017. And now, she is seen in Anupamaa.

About her break, she said, "Mera ambition tha shaadi karna aur bachcha paida karna. Yeh mera ambition tha life ka (My ambition in life was to get married and have kids) and finally, I was getting to be a mother and after a lot of issues, like 'nahi ho sakta (it cannot happen)'... Having a child was difficult."

She said that she gave birth to her son after all difficulties and added that she did not want anything else in her life. Rupali said it was not like she was missing acting, but if Anupamaa had not come her way, she would have taken an even longer break.

Rupali is married to a businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. The actress gave birth to Rudransh in 2015.

