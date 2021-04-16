    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Reveals She Had Pregnancy Complications; Calls Her Son 'Miracle'

      By
      |

      Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, is considered best mother on-screen. Recently, the actress opened up about her personal life and revealed that she had pregnancy complications and said her son Rudransh is 'no less than a miracle' for her.

      During a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rupali said, "I had major thyroid issues, so your fertility count does go down. There were issues and I did consult a lot of doctors. My son is no less than a miracle for me."

      Rupali Ganguly

      It has to be recalled that Ruapli had taken a break from television. After Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which ended in 2013, she was seen in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2, which ran for 10 episodes in 2017. And now, she is seen in Anupamaa.

      About her break, she said, "Mera ambition tha shaadi karna aur bachcha paida karna. Yeh mera ambition tha life ka (My ambition in life was to get married and have kids) and finally, I was getting to be a mother and after a lot of issues, like 'nahi ho sakta (it cannot happen)'... Having a child was difficult."

      She said that she gave birth to her son after all difficulties and added that she did not want anything else in her life. Rupali said it was not like she was missing acting, but if Anupamaa had not come her way, she would have taken an even longer break.

      Rupali is married to a businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. The actress gave birth to Rudransh in 2015.

      Also Read: Anupamaa To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Here Are Shows Shifting Their Shooting Locations

      Also Read: Cezanne Khan On Being Compared To Vivian Dsena In Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

      Read more about: rupali ganguly anupamaa
      Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 17:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 16, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X