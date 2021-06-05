Anupamaa's Ashish Mehrotra On His Father’s Death: I Still Haven’t Come To Terms That He Is Not With Us Anymore

Ashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh Shah in the popular show Anupamaa, lost his father earlier in April this year. The actor, in a recent interview, revealed that he is still processing the sudden demise of his father.

He told TOI, “Although I haven’t come to terms with the fact that my father is no more with us I can still feel his presence around me. When I miss him a lot I look at his pictures and listen to his voice. Earlier, talking to him on my way to work was a part of my daily routine.” For the unversed, Ashish along with the cast and crew of Anupamaa are busy shooting for the series in Gujarat.

Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Marks One Month Of Her Brother Jatin Tamboli’s Demise With An Emotional Post

The actor, who is going through an emotionally challenging time also shared that he was staying away from his for the last 1 ½ year due to the ongoing pandemic. And then when things started settling down, he couldn’t see his father who was living in New Delhi as he had to concentrate on his career. Ashish said that his mom has been his biggest support and she gives me the strength to face any hurdles that life throws at him.

Anupamaa Actor Ashish Mehrotra's Father Passes Away; Rupali Ganguly, Kunal & Other Celebs Mourn His Loss

However, he does feels lucky to be working during such uncertain times and considers working on a show like Anupamaa a blessing. On being quizzed about what has been his biggest challenge amidst so much chaos, Ashish said, “Losing a parent and not being able to perform his last rites due to the ongoing pandemic has been my biggest challenge. Also, my mom tested positive and she still hasn’t recovered fully, so it’s tough.”

For the unversed, Mehrotra had also tested positive for COVID-19 back in April this year along with many of his Anupamaa co-stars including Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.