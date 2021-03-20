Anupamaa’s Tassnim Sheikh Aka Rakhi Dave Says ‘I Love Doing Negative Roles’

Tassnim Sheikh, who is playing the role of Rakhi Dave in Star Plus show Anupamaa recently said that she loves to play negative characters more than positive ones. Tassnim feels that portraying negative character on-screen is challenging and gives actors to explore their acting skills.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Tassnim Sheikh aka Tassnim Nerurkar said, "I love doing negative roles as they are fun and very challenging. It's not always a certain character being negative from the start, but there are always situations that force them to go against the tide; there are many layers as to why a character is going negative and that excites me the most."

After getting married, Tassnim has been choosing selective projects. The actress thinks that she is not a part of the rat race and loves to do work at her own pace. She also revealed that her husband travels a lot for his work. Hence, she is single-handedly managing her house, work and daughter's schedule. Apart from being choosy, Tassnim Sheikh has also started working on her physique. Interestingly, her daughter Tia Nerurkar is her gym partner.

Talking about her acting career, Tassnim Sheikh started her career with the show Gharana. She has so far featured in popular daily soaps like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and so on. The actress got married to businessman Sameer Nerurkar. Her current show Anupamaa also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles.

