Anupamaa Spoiler Alert! Vanraj Lashes Out At Kavya For Revealing His Divorce Date To Shah Family

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer Anupamaa is creating a solid buzz amongst the viewers, all thanks to its ongoing track. For the unversed, Anupamaa (Rupali) is all set to file for divorce from Vanraj (Sudhanshu), after coming to know about his affair with his colleague Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Well, Anupamaa and Vanraj had kept the news about their divorce secret, as they didn't want to ruin their family's happiness.

However, since the divorce date is just two days away, Kavya plans to spoil Shah family's happiness. She unveils the truth and reveals their divorce date to them. Vanraj and Anupamaa get upset because their family had to find it that way. Surprisingly, Samar (Paras Kalnawat) comes home and gives surprise to Anupamaa by showing his trophy. Overwhelmed with Samar's victory, Anupamaa bakes a cake for everyone.

But on the other hand, Anupamaa and Vanraj's daughter Pakhi goes through her parents' old video and gets emotional. She tells Kinjal that she will not stop trying to reunite her parents until the last minute. Notably, Vanraj gets very upset with Kavya for revealing their divorce date.

He goes to meet her and lashes out at her for the same. Vanraj warns Kavya to stay away from his family as Anupamaa and he have two days and they want to be with their family. He also tells Kavya that if she tries to pull any stunt against them, the consequences will be bad. The upcoming episode will show Anupamaa and Vanraj feeling uneasy, as their divorce day is coming closer.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show, it also stars Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh in key roles. It airs on Star Plus at 10 pm. Stay tuned for more updates!

