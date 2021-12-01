Anupamaa SPOILER: Aneri Vajani To Enter Show; Her Character To Bring New TWISTS In Anuj & Anupamaa's Lives?

Star Plus' Anupamaa has retained number one position on TRP chart since a very long time. The makers of the show have been trying their best to keep the audience glued to the show. According to the latest report, Aneri Vajani, who was seen in Beyhadh and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, will enter the show.

Earlier, it was said that Aneri might enter the show as Anuj's love interest. However, it is not true. As per Tellychakkar's report, Aneri will play Anuj's sister and she will be his support system.

As per IWMBuzz's report, "Aneri will most likely be an interesting inclusion in the show. She will add a new flavour into the already engaging track. She will be a blast from the past from Anuj's life." Well, we will have to wait and watch the upcoming episodes to know what twists Aneri's character will bring in Anuj and Anupamaa's lives!

There were also reports that Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj will be exiting the show. This was speculated after Gaurav and Anupamaa came live on Instagram and the former said, "Rupali is the reason why he will be quitting the show soon." But, Rupali, who was quick to enter the frame on LIVE again, told fans that it is just a lie and Gaurav is not going anywhere from the show.

Coming back to the show, in the upcoming episodes, we will get to watch Baa and Vanraj welcoming Anuj in Shah house and everyone will be celebrating Baa and Bapuji's 50th wedding anniversary. Baa apologises to Anuj and accepts his friendship with Anupamma. Vanraj also surprisingly welcomes Anuj and GK in the function and says that he doesn't have any problem with them.

While Anupamaa, who is unknowingly falling in love with Anuj is happy that Shah family accepted their friendship, Kavya is not happy with the change of hearts! Later, Bapuji and GK will also be seen discussing how to bring Anupamaa and Anuj closer!

According to reports, Kavya, who is furious with Shah parivaar, will plan to sell Shah house!