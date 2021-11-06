Anupamaa SPOILER: Anuj Confesses His Love For Anupamaa; What Will Be Anupamaa’s Next Step?

Anupamaa of Rajan and Deepa Shahi's Anupamaa entered her new home on Diwali and everyone from the Shah family except Baa, Vanraj, Kavya and Paritosh became a part of it. Baa couldn't bear her family visiting Anupamaa instead of celebrating the festival at their home.

Later, Dolly along with her husband visited the Shah abode and lashed out at them for letting Anupamaa go. She even criticised them for making Anupamaa sign the house papers in the middle of the road. But Vanraj couldn't hear anyone speaking in Anupamaa's favour and asked Dolly to repay all that he has done for her over the years by signing the house papers. Without any hesitation, Dolly signed it and said that they will all see the worst of times for doing what they have done.

Meanwhile, at Anupamaa's home, everyone is having a good time after puja. They are all dancing and singing happily but Anupamaa said that she wishes Baa and Paritosh were there too.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Paritosh creates a big scene at Anupamaa's new home saying that she has moved out to live with Anuj. Anuj then visits the Shahs and asks Baa, Vanraj and Kavya to stop insulting his friend Anupamaa because of him, Vanraj gets furious hearing this and in a fit of rage asks him if he still loves Anupamaa. Anuj could take it anymore and said that he has been in love with Anupamaa for the past 26 years. We then see that Anupamaa overheard his confession. Will this change their relationship? To know what happens next, keep watching, Anupamaa.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.