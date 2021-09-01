Anupamaa SPOILER: Anupamaa Dolls Up For College Reunion; Anuj Makes Impressive Entry Leaving Vanraj Jealous

Star Plus' popular and number one show Anupamaa is gearing up for biggest twist! The makers have introduced a new character Anuj Kapadia, who is big and successful businessman, and also Anupamaa's college friend. As revealed earlier, Gaurav Khanna will be playing the role of Anuj and his promo will be shown in today's episode. His entry will be showing in a couple of days! Going by the promo, Anuj indeed makes impressive entry, leaving Vanraj jealous.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi Dave is surprised to get Rs 5 Crore cheque from Shah family. She asks her associated to get the cheque deposited and oats to send Shah family to jail if it bounces. Meanwhile, Vanraj revealed to his father that the deal with Anuj Kapadia failed and Kavya gets into deep trouble because of the cheque that she gave to Rakhi Dave.

Finally, Kinjal saves them from stealing the cheque from Rakhi but in turn the latter warned Shah family to get money by a month. On the other hand, Devika invites Anupamaa to college reunion party. She reveals that 'college's superstar and jaan' has come to Ahmadabad and he has planned for the reunion. When Vanraj questions about the same, Devika gives it back to him and Kavya also tries to control him. Kinjal gets Anupamaa ready for the party.

As Anupamaa enters the college reunion party all decked up, her friends cheer her and welcome. Meanwhile, she slips and then enters Mr Anuj Kapadia, who makes her wear her, the sandal. While she thanks him, Anuj introduces himself to Anupamaa, who has almost forgotten him. Seeing them together, Vanraj gets jealous as he remembers how Anuj was impressed with Anupamaa's dance.

While he doesn't help Vanraj and Kavya, we assume on Anupamaa's influence, he helps them without any deal with Shah family!

It has to be seen if this new friendship of Anupamaa and Anuj turn to love or if Vanraj realises his mistake and expresses her feelings towards Anupamaa and gets back to her!