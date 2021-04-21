Anupamaa Spoiler: Apurva Agnihotri’s Character To Bring New Twists In Anupamaa’s Life

The makers of Anupamaa are keeping the audiences hooked to the show with unexpected twists. Recently, there were reports that Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will get divorced and a new person will enter Anupamaa's life. It was also said that the makers have approached Ram Kapoor to play Rupali's love interest. However, the actor denied the report. Now, the makers have brought Apurva Agnihotri on-board.

According to TOI report, Apurva is not paired opposite Rupali, but his character will bring new twists in Anupamaa's life. Apurva has already begun shooting for his sequence in Vapi (Silvassa) where apparently the show's shooting is taking place as Maharashtra has imposed lockdown.

A source was quoted as saying, "Apurva is not being paired opposite Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character of Anupamaa, but will have a separate track which is going to be quite important for the story to move ahead. Apurva's character is going to have several layers to it and will bring twists and turns in the show."

About his character, the Bepannaah actor said, "Yes, my character will bring some interesting twists and turns in the life of Anupamaa and the Shah parivaar. I decided to accept this role, because it is different in many ways. My character has a lot of layers. There are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses. With this show, I will be back on TV after a gap of three years. When Anupamaa was offered to me, it was too good an opportunity to refuse because obviously Rajan Shahi is one of the top producers in the industry, so there was really no reason to say a no."

As the viewers are aware, Vanraj is in confusion and has left the house.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Devyani Meets Sirat; Kartik & Sirat To Get Engaged In Goa!

Also Read: Is Shaadi Mubarak Going Off-Air? Here's What Rati Pandey Has To Say!